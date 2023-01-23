Developer fails in bid for parking spaces for contractors in Aberdour
A company behind a major housing development in Aberdour has been refused permission to create ten parking spaces on land near Main Street for staff and contractors for up to four years.
The retrospective planning application from CALA Homes was turned down by Fife Council.
The company, which is building 85 homes south of Main Street, said it needed the space because there was no designated parking nearby - with informal parking lost during work to widen the road.
During discussions with Fife Council, it was suggested that in order to compensate for the temporary loss of on street parking that a temporary car park could be provided on land to the north of Main Street.
It was initially intended it would be retained for a period of around 16 weeks to cover the duration of the work, but the company said it was “prudent” to retain the car park for a longer period of four years to cover the construction work.
A statement submitted as part of the application said: “Following the completion of the carriageway widening works, the car parking area would not be accessible by members of the public. A locked gate will be erected to ensure access for staff/contractors only. The gate will be closed and locked at the end of each working day during the construction period.”
Councillors rejected the application stating: “In the interests of safeguarding the countryside and the potential for flooding; it is considered that there is insufficient information to determine whether the proposal would have a significant detrimental impact on the site and surrounding area.”