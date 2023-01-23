The retrospective planning application from CALA Homes was turned down by Fife Council.

The company, which is building 85 homes south of Main Street, said it needed the space because there was no designated parking nearby - with informal parking lost during work to widen the road.

During discussions with Fife Council, it was suggested that in order to compensate for the temporary loss of on street parking that a temporary car park could be provided on land to the north of Main Street.

The CALA development in Aberdour

It was initially intended it would be retained for a period of around 16 weeks to cover the duration of the work, but the company said it was “prudent” to retain the car park for a longer period of four years to cover the construction work.

A statement submitted as part of the application said: “Following the completion of the carriageway widening works, the car parking area would not be accessible by members of the public. A locked gate will be erected to ensure access for staff/contractors only. The gate will be closed and locked at the end of each working day during the construction period.”

