Developer finalises plans for new homes at Kirkcaldy school destroyed by fire

The fire which destroyed the former Viewforth High School in August 2020 (Pic: Chris Graham)

A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council for 23 homes to go where Viewforth High sat for over a century.

It forms part of a wider development which will see 87 homes built on the vast, derelict site.

In March Edinburgh based developer Whiteburn got the go-ahead from Fife Council to move in and start work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extent of the damage to Viewforth High School after the fire is evident from this aerial photo (Pic: John Wilson/ Instagram: wilsonjpj))

The C-listed former school building had been a target of firebugs in recent years, and, last August, it was destroyed in another blaze.

That led to it being de-listed by Historic Scotland in January 2021.

The building was also removed from the planning application while investigations were carried out to assessment the extent of the fire damage and whether it could still be converted.

The sheer scale of the damage meant demolition was the only option, and now the company has returned with a plan to build 23 homes where it once stood - the same number that would have been included in any conversion of the stone building.

That will take the total number to 87 - down from the original proposal of 96 homes.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said the development would bring benefits to the area,.

It added: “The regeneration and economic benefits are tangible for the local economy; job opportunities, Council Tax revenues, affordable housing provision and expenditure within the local area will all derive from the proposed development.

“It will create a contemporary residential development that takes precedent from the historic nature of the site and the character of the existing setting. “

Whiteburn said the scheme will create “desirable and attractive apartments and dwellings within a community focused development which encourages the positive interaction of occupants.”

In April, residents living in nearby Viewforth Gardens said they were considering taking legal action to address concerns over the development plans.

They have no objection to the development in principle, but claim the final application was revised without giving them an opportunity to express their concerns.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.