Developer gives first glimpse of plans for over 200 homes at Fife farmland
Persimmon Homes North Scotland and Mr and Mrs David Orr of Keirsbeath Farms Ltd have submitted a screening request to Fife Council for the major development proposals just north of Crossgates. It simply asks the local authority to determine whether or not an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required before the plans can progress, but it’s also the first look at what developers have in mind for the 20 acre site.
The proposals comprise a residential development of approximately 212 houses - 201 private and 11 affordable homes) - across 17 different property types .
Developers acknowledged that there is “likely to be a degree of impact arising from a new development on such a greenfield site,” but argued that it would be in keeping with the existing residential areas immediately to the south at John Wood Place, Church Place, Brands Row and Manse Road.
The property is currently part of the existing Mains of Beath Farm complex, but it is allocated for up to 200 private sector houses in the Fife Plan.
The current screening request does not offer up concrete plans or drawings, but the developers have specified that if approved, there would be three points of vehicle access - two from Old PerthRoad and a smaller, alternative from Manse Road.
Fife Council will consider the screening request and provide a decision in due course.