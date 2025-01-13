Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Major housing development plans near Glenrothes have been scrapped by developers after more than three years of consideration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to turn the land at Milldeans Farm, alongside Prinlaws Road into a development with around 350 homes have been withdrawn by developers after three years of discussions with planners. It’s the second time ‘planning permission in principle’ redevelopment plans for the site have fallen through.

Hallam Land Management - the planning arm of 135-year-old construction firm Henry Boot - previously had a planning permission in principle application thrown out by both Fife councillors and the Scottish Government's planning appeals division eight years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both elected members and government reporters concluded that the housing development would have a significantly detrimental impact on traffic in the local area because of its single access road.

Plans to turn the land at Milldeans Farm, alongside Prinlaws Road into a development with around 350 homes have been withdrawn (Pic: Pixabay)

The previous plan was for fewer homes - around 300 in all - though Hallam says it has addressed the concerns raised about the last iteration by adding a second vehicle access opposite Fife Airport. The newest plans tried to address those concerns with brand new site boundaries and a second main access point near Goatmilk Farm.

In total, developers wanted to build around 350 homes on the farm field site. According to regulations, 10% of those homes would have been earmarked for affordable housing. A small local neighbourhood retail centre was also part of the proposals.

“ In addition to recognised social and community benefits, approval of the proposed development is key to securing a number of significant economic benefits as assessed in the accompanying Economic Assessment,” a planning statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers claimed that the proposals would generate approximately £50 million in new capital investment and provide housing for up to 1,088 new residents. They also claimed the development would add around 27 new retail jobs to the area. More generally, they said it would support the “economic ambitions of Fife Council and partners by being a high-quality development and promoting Glenrothes as a place to invest, live, visit, and do business”.

Developers originally expected the development to be well-underway by 2023 with some houses starting to be completed. Instead, the proposals have still been stuck in the planning process.

This week, the potential plans were entirely withdrawn from consideration.

“I can confirm that this application has now been withdrawn,” a letter from the planning department said. No reasons were given for the withdrawal, and there were no indications about the developer's future plans for the site.