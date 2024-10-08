Developer lodges fifth bid to demolish former Kirkcaldy care centre office for redevelopment
The building Commercial Street was previously the long-standing home to Fife Carers Centre – it has since moved to a different home in the same street. It is now home to a nail and beauty business which continues to trade.
If the plans are re-approved, and if developers take them forward, the proposals would ultimately see the single storey retail unit demolished and replaced with a two storey retail and flat combination. The new development would have a ground floor retail unit and a flat spread out over the first and second floors with a roof terrace attached.
The current building was the home of Fife Carers Centre which launched in June 1995. It started out in the small office, which was visited by Princess Anne, with a staff of four. In May 2007 it moved to larger premises in Commercial Street to house its expanded 25 strong team.
Dow Investment’s planning pictures still show the long-gone blue Carers Centre signage on the building. For the past eight years, the building has been leased by a nail and beauty business. The building owners first applied for planning permission in 2007, but those first plans were withdrawn. The following year it won planning permission for redevelopment plans.
So far, however, the developer has not acted on its plans, but every couple of years, it has consistently renewed its application.
Fife Council will consider the newest application in due course.
