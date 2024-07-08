Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer launched a third attempt to build new luxury homes on Kirkcaldy’s seafront.

The land below Craigfoot Walk at Seafield was never developed when houses were built on the site of the former colliery. Now the Kirkcaldy based Seafield Consortium has returned to Fife Council with fresh proposals in a bid to overcome objections and secure approval.

It has submitted revised plans to Fife Council for six upmarket homes with stunning views across the Forth, and unveiled artist’s impressions of how the land could look after work is completed.

In 2023, the consortium saw plans for eight homes rejected by councillors - one dubbed it “millionaires’ row” - and then pulled a revised proposal for six homes in the face of 39 public objections and concerns from the Coal Authority. Seafield Community Neighbour Group also spoke out.

How the development at Seafield could look (Pics: Fife Council planning papers)

It wants to develop a strip of land which it describes as “unkempt” but which forms part of the landscape next to Fife Coastal Path and beach - but moves to build on it have met with resistance, while in 2022 Seafield Community Neighbour Group secured permission to create a new walkway on the public space between the existing housing development and the beach.

The consortium’s new planning application includes a proposal for better pedestrian access and a new public space close to the new homes which it wants to build to the east of a new access road which will join with Craigfoot Place.

In a planning statement, it said: “A central area of open space will be created, and will include a barrier free access path between the proposed access road and the existing coastal footpath. The open space will also include a seating area/viewing platform from which unrestricted views will be retained across the Firth of Forth and outdoor exercise equipment.

“Two additional areas of public open space will be created/retained at the northern and southern ends of the site with a further seating area and viewing platform proposed at the latter. Pedestrian access arrangements will be retained and improved in a north/south direction along the entire length of the site through the introduction of formal footpath arrangements. The proposals also involve regrading works to the existing embankment on the eastern side.”

The consortium said the improvements could only be delivered through its proposals, and it said the walkway envisaged by Seafield Community Group “cannot be implemented due to the absence of a legal entitlement to do so.”

It said the proposed landscaping would ”significantly enhance the character and appearance of the site in views from the surrounding area and provide enhancements to biodiversity.”

The six proposed homes would have their own private garden space, while a new access road would join with Craigfoot Place. The consortium has also submitted a transport statement it commissioned which said the proposed new homes would have “a negligible traffic impact on the operation of the road network”in the estate.

It also said the development would enhance the public space, adding: “The proposals represent an enhancement to the site’s permeability, through formalising the footpath network, and to public safety, due to introducing passive surveillance by the proposed homes and the presence of street lighting.”