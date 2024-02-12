The idea is still in its infancy, but Alvarez & Marsal Golf (A&M) is looking at building a new golf course, clubhouse, accommodation, parking and landscaping facilities. (Pic: Pixabay)

The idea is still in its infancy, but Alvarez & Marsal Golf (A&M) is looking at building a new golf course, clubhouse, accommodation, parking and landscaping facilities on land at ' Feddinch Mains just outside of the university town, and immediately to the east of Mount Melville.

Two public consultation dates have already been set for the local community, and developers are encouraging people to go along and have their say. They have been set up for the Cafe, Craigtoun Country Park, on Tuesday March 5 and Tuesday April 16 between 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Specific details of the event will be shared with Fife Council in the coming weeks. The applicant is also preparing an online consultation website

It’s not the first time developers have considered building a new golf course in this part of Fife.

GPH Engineering, previously had ambitions for a multi-million-pound golf resort on the same ground, and secured planning permission. The land has since changed hands, and now Alvarez & Marsal Golf has approached the planning authority to get permission for a similar scheme.