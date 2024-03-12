Developer Persimmon unveils plans for more than 200 homes on farm land in Fife town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Persimmon Homes North Scotland and Mr and Mrs David Orr of Keirsbeath Farms Ltd have submitted a planning application to Fife Council for a major new housing development just to the north of Manse Road in the town.

The proposals comprise a residential development for 212 homes - 201 private and 11 affordable homes - across 17 different property types. The agricultural-site is currently part of the existing Mains of Beath Farm complex, but it is allocated for up to 200 private sector houses in the Fife Plan.

A planning statement said: “The proposed development will comprise a mix of 13 open market house types which includes a number of two, three and four bed properties. These open market properties will comprise 95% of the total, the remaining 5% of properties will be affordable homes of four house types, including two and three bed properties.”

How the development could look (Pic: Submitted)

According to Persimmon Homes, the site is “well located” in terms of existing and future walking routes and local amenities such as schools and public transport services. In terms of transport, developers say that it is “predicted that the proposed development will not have a detrimental impact upon the operational capacity or road safety of the surrounding road network.”