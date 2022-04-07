Developer plans 30 new homes on edge of Fife town
Plans to build 30 new affordable homes on the edge of a Fife town have been unveiled.
The development is proposed for farmland on the southern edge of Springfield, near Cupar.
The client is Fife Council and the contractor Campion Homes.
A formal planning application for the site east of Manse Road was submitted to the local authority this week.
Documents lodged with the application stated the homes would “address the requirement for affordable housing need within the local area” - as well as helping to enhance the vitality of the village, and support local businesses.
A footpath link will connect the development back to Main Street and all local amenities, and a new path will link to a playpark.
It will also feature a village green as a “recognisable focal point”
Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.