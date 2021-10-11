The application from Mr James Givens is to change the old retail unit at The Old Bank, The Cross, in Windygates.

The building has sat empty for over a year.

The Old Bank, Windygates

In a supporting statement lodged with a planning application this week, he said: “The proposed will be designed to be in-keeping with neighbouring properties.”

The application will be considered in due course.

