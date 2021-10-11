Developer plans family home in empty Fife town retail unit
Plans to turn an empty building in a Fife town into a new family home have been lodged with Fife Council.
The application from Mr James Givens is to change the old retail unit at The Old Bank, The Cross, in Windygates.
The building has sat empty for over a year.
In a supporting statement lodged with a planning application this week, he said: “The proposed will be designed to be in-keeping with neighbouring properties.”
The application will be considered in due course.