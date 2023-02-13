Cupar based Trideck Properties wants to build 22 houses in Short Lane in the town - the former base of St Columba’s Primary School. Since it moved in the early 2000s, the lands has been used for parking.

The company is seeking planning permission in principle from Fife Council.

In a supporting statement, lodged as part of its application, it said the development would “provide a much needed input into the housing market for young, first time buyers, those wanting to rent or buy to let. “

Plans were lodged this week

It continued: “The pandemic highlighted more than ever the need for housing in this market area and the location and the site provided much in terms of sustainable development and opportunity.”

Trideck’s plans are for 22 houses, either as part of the terraced street of flats, or within the central courtyard as one of four semi-detached cottage style houses.

It will include gardens, private parking , and balconies on the upper floor living rooms. The site lies within Cupar’s conservation area.