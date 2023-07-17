Glasgow based Mr Khokar McAdam wants to demolish existing buildings on land north-east of Norman Place in Leslie to build eight new homes with garages.

The space is currently home to a brick garage building and historic stone walls that mark the boundaries of the site along South Street East and Fettykil Path and also stand as remnants of historical plot boundaries established during the formation of the New Town street pattern in this area.

A pre-planning application last year outlined six new homes, but the applicant has since acquired a further area of the site to the western side of South Street East, and made changes to the proposed road access.

A visual of how the new houses could look if councillors approve plans for the land in Leslie (Pic: Contributed)