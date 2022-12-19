News you can trust since 1871
Developer plans to turn former Kirkcaldy High Street into flat

The shift from retail to residential in the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre is continuing with a new application to turn a former shop into a flat.

By Allan Crow
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 9:13am

An application for a change of use at 263 High Street has been submitted by Kirkcaldy-based Kyrob Properties Limited.

It wants to put a flat into the rear of the Beveridge Building.

Picture framing business, The Frame Store, occupies the front half which is 269A High Street and is unaffected by the proposed development.

The flat would be sit at the rear of the former Chickenshop in High Street, Kirkcaldy
The ground floor building was previously occupied by the Pine Chest and then the Chickenshop run by the late Dennis Alexander. It was also a cafe.

The new application is for the space at the rear of the shop – directly opposite the 39 flats being built in the gap site that was once the Co-Op -and, if approved. would see the installation of a new door for access.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

