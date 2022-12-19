An application for a change of use at 263 High Street has been submitted by Kirkcaldy-based Kyrob Properties Limited.

It wants to put a flat into the rear of the Beveridge Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture framing business, The Frame Store, occupies the front half which is 269A High Street and is unaffected by the proposed development.

The flat would be sit at the rear of the former Chickenshop in High Street, Kirkcaldy

The ground floor building was previously occupied by the Pine Chest and then the Chickenshop run by the late Dennis Alexander. It was also a cafe.

The new application is for the space at the rear of the shop – directly opposite the 39 flats being built in the gap site that was once the Co-Op -and, if approved. would see the installation of a new door for access.

Advertisement Hide Ad