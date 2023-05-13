Fife Council’s west and central planning committee threw out the Fulmar Way project from family-run Muir Homes of Inverkeithing at a meeting last week – a decision the company described as disappointing, and it confirmed it will lodge an appeal.

It is the fourth time in total councillors have refused development plans for the land despite it being allocated as a housing opportunity site for up to 50 houses.

Nicola McCowan Hill, land and planning manager at Muir Homes said: “We are very disappointed that this planning application for these much needed homes which would transform a brownfield site, which has been derelict for over 20 years and already zoned for housing, has been rejected.”

The site for development has sat empty for 20 years

She continued: “We will be appealing this decision. This is an allocated housing site with tangible local support. There is a clear housing need for affordable and private homes in the area.”

The land near Donibristle Industrial Park has lain vacant for more than 20 years and was previously used for industrial purposes. Muir Homes’ previous bid was rejected with one of the major concerns of local residents being proposed access from Otterston Grove. The company returned with a revised bid which proposes just one access from Fulmar Way.

“The site is a derelict eyesore, with no other applications or uses being proposed. Our plan would transform derelict site into high quality homes for local families,” Mrs McCowan Hill said. “There are no objections to this proposed development other than transportation in relation to site access. We have bent over backwards to consider and adapt our plans to take this into account. We had originally proposed one access route which was discouraged so have amended our plans based on this feedback from the local community, yet our plan is still being rejected.”

The proposals received 11 letters of public support and four letters of objection during the planning process.

While considering proposals, Councillor Alie Bain (SNP) said: “It doesn’t really matter how many houses you put on this site, it’s on an industrial estate and they are going to get noise complaints. It’s just not acceptable.”