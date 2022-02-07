Developer unveils plans for up to 80 new homes in Fife village

Glenrothes-based firm Atmore Easy Living Development (AELD) Limited, which is part of the Easy Living Development Group, has indicated its intention to submit a planning application for a major new development on land to the north of Queen’s Meadow in Coaltown of Balgonie.

Between 60 and 80 homes are envisaged on the site, which is a substantial area of grassland to the north and west of Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public can have its say on the plans for new homes

The company has this week tabled both a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) and a Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening request to Fife Council, although more detailed blueprints will be drawn up and submitted following a public consultation.

It is understood the site is zoned for residential housing in the FIFEplan, but estimates for that suggested the 4.3 hectare site could accommodate 50 private sector units.

Nevertheless, AELD is working on plans for 60 to 80 houses, with access to be taken from the Queen’s Meadow estate to the south which was granted planning permission over 20 years ago.

John MacCallum, planning consultant, said: “The proposed development would be modest in scale and the proposals demonstrate that it would not be out of scale with the settlement.

“Given the characteristics of the proposed development and its location and the ability of local infrastructure to accommodate the level of development proposed, it is unlikely that the development would cause any significant impact on the environment.”

According to the initial information provided to Fife Council, the homes proposed would be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached bungalows and villas.

An online consultation has been launched via www.queens-meadow-northconsultation.com and will be open from February 24 to March 17.

A live and interactive web-based consultation event will also be held on February 24 between noon and 8:00pm.

There are further public consultation events being arranged to give local residents and interested parties the chance to ask further questions on the development.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.