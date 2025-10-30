Developer wins appeal for five-bedroom house on private access road in Fife

Plans to build a five-bedroom home close to Markinch can now go ahead after a decision to refuse permission was overturned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easy Living Developments sought a review of the decision made in May to refuse its application to build a house with associated development, including formation of vehicle access and a parking area, on land west of Redroofs.

The property would be on a private access road which goes onto Coaltown Road to the west and the unclassified U039 road to the east. The route already serves six houses, including Redroofs and the category C listed Compton House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Council planning service’s strategic development manager, Steve Lannarelli, told members of Fife Planning Review Body on Monday that the proposal was for a single storey home on the vacant former qurry site.

An artist's impression of what the house near Markinch will look like. (Pic: Submitted)

“It was refused on four reasons, all generally on transport grounds,” he said. “There were 12 representations to the original application and four for the review.

“What is clear is there was an extensive number of representations presented. There are certainly concerns that are legitimate concerns to transportation.”

Mr Lannarelli acknowledged they had received two updated drawings detailing improvements to address safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement by the applicants said the existing access onto the U039 would be upgraded to provide access to both the existing and proposed residential units.

“The improvements will also provide improvements for larger vehicles such as oil tankers and delivery vehicles which currently use sub-standard access,” it said.

“In addition, it is proposed that Woodlands Lane be widened to the limits of Easy Living Developments ownership which will increase the overall width.

“It is also proposed that a turning head will be provided adjacent to the development site to allow larger vehicles to turn. This means that larger vehicles will no longer need to reverse down Woodlands Lane, and a much safer environment will be provided for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lesley Backhouse said the development would be “positive” for the area.

“It is very much a piece of derelict land,” she said. “They are proposing to upgrade the road and make sure there is sufficient turning space for refuse trucks.”

Committee convener, Councillor David Barratt, added: “The mitigation and improvements proposed by the applicants benefit the existing properties.”