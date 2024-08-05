Developers appeal to Scottish Government after Glenrothes crematorium and skills academy plan refusal

A plan to create a new crematorium and skills academy in Glenrothes is now in the hands of the Scottish Government.

Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals Ltd jointly put forward an application to create a crematorium, a construction skills academy and a manufacturing facility at the Southfield Industrial Estate site.

In May, it was rejected by Fife West and Central planning committee councillors. Now the developers are appealing that decision, and the final call lies with the Scottish Government.

In a statement, they said: “Overall, it is submitted that the proposals are in accordance with relevant Development Plan policies” and described their plans as “a positive contribution to the local area and town of Glenrothes, and an important and strategic investment to meet future needs.”

The proposed Glenrothes crematorium which councillors turned down has now gone to appeal (Pics: Submitted)

When the application was being considered locally, planning Councillor John Beare (SNP, Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch) described the plans as “probably one of the most unusual mixes” he’d ever seen in an application.

They also proved unpopular with local residents who submitted a total of 116 letters of objection. Some argued that an industrial estate was an inappropriate setting for a crematorium. Others pointed to a lack of public transport options for mourners - and some believed it was too close to residential properties.

Glenrothes West and Kinglassie councillor Craig Walker (SNP) said it was simply “the wrong application in the wrong place”.

When councillors made their decision, there was general agreement that both the construction skills academy and the manufacturing facility would be considered acceptable at Southfield, but the crematorium tipped the scales towards refusal. Planning officers explained that the site was considered to be dedicated employment land - meaning new developments should aim to create up to 70 jobs per hectare. In this case, the crematorium aspect would use nearly three hectares, but only create about 15.

Developers submitted marketing information up until 2021 which showed that no one else had been interested in purchasing the site for employment uses, but officers called that information out of date, emphasising that the market had changed.

Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals Ltd argued that their development met all the marks for local and national development plans and should be approved.

“It is anticipated that the development will provide 120 new jobs as part of the skills academy and manufacturing facility, comprising 80 apprentices and 40 factory workers. A total of five classrooms would be provided within the building to accommodate learning opportunities,” the appeal stated.

“It is anticipated that around 10-15 new jobs would be provided as part of the crematorium. In addition to jobs when in operation, there will also be a significant amount of construction jobs created, and when in operation local businesses will also benefit from increased demand for their services for example celebrants,florists, catering suppliers, and funeral service providers.: “The creation of these jobs could be considered to far exceed those that might ordinarily be found on sites designated for [other employment] use classes and in recent examples of approved applications within the Southfield Industrial Estate.”

“We would submit that with the exception of the Council’s position on the principle of the development, which by its own admission can be overcome by the clear evidence now provided on marketing, that all other matters can satisfactorily be addressed either by the provision of the additional information now provided or indeed by way of planning conditions.”

Fife Council and members of the public have until August 26 to respond.