A developer who has already created flats in the former Fife Free Press building in Kirk Wynd, and Innes’ Johnston’s former High Street premises, has re-submitted a planning application to Fife Council to do likewise above an ex-hair salon in Tolbooth street.

Abdee Habib wants to convert the office space and storage above what was Migele Experience which has since moved to Whytescauseway. The ground floor is now home to a new bridal shop, but the empty upper space could now become a two-bedroom apartment located over three floors.

A planning statement said: “There has been little or no interest in the upper floors for use as commercial premise. Demand in the High Street area for all property of this type and size is minimal. Many office premises on upper floors are lying vacant as workers are, and will, continue to work from home. Because of this trend the property has no value as commercial premises, and would be best converted into residential use to assist in revitalising the High Street.”