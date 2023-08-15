Developer’s plans for dilapidated Fife farm steading get approval on appeal

Landowner Craig Mitchell originally sought council permission to develop the land between the A921 and the railway track of the east coast mainline. The proposals sought to convert a set of "dilapidated" farm steading buildings in the middle of the site into seven houses with garages, access, parking and landscaping.

Council officers rejected the development based on noise, road safety, biodiversity and visual impact concerns. However, planning review councillors overturned the decision on Monday and granted approval, subject to conditions.

A planning report stated that occupants would face a "significant detrimental impact" in terms of noise and that the development would not "conserve, restore and enhance the biodiversity of the site.” They also said the development would be "incongruous and inappropriate" in a rural countryside setting.

An appeal to Fife Council was successful (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The transportation team agreed that the proposal was "unacceptable" as there was no safe crossing point for pedestrians to use with the 60mph limit of the A921, and no safe or sustainable way of walking, wheeling or cycling to local schools, shops or places of employment.

However, Councillor Andrew Verrecchia (Rosyth, Labour) said people buying the homes could make an informed decision about noise levels.

“I think if you buy a house by the railway, you kind of know what you’re going to get,” he said.

Councillor Alycia Hayes (East Neuk and Landward, SNP) agreed: “I can think of a myriad of developments like this on equally busy roads that function just fine.” Councillor Fiona Corps (East Neuk and Landward, Lib Dem) said people buying homes in that part of Fife would likely already be reliant on vehicles for transportation and cited a number of other developments along busy roads.

This is not the first time development plans for the Meikle Couston Steading have been considered or approved. In 2004, the council approved plans for nine houses on the site. However, it never proceeded. An application for seven homes, similar to the current plans, was previously withdrawn in 2021 after discussions with council officers.

The latest proposals were met by four letters of objection – concerns included road safety, drainage, flooding, asbestos and access – and a recommendation from the local authority that they should be refused. One letter of support was noted.