Ground Developments Ltd have revealed a total regeneration and conversion of the long vacant World War II air base.

Plans could include a hotel and holiday accommodation in the vicinity of a new open air museum and retail as well as a public event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal is for a phased masterplan which sets out a framework for the development of the former Crail Airfield as a mixed-use community offering opportunities for work, to live and play,” a press statement from the company said.

Crail Airfield (Pic: Jim Bain and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence https://www.abct.org.uk/airfields/airfield-finder/crail/)

“Our plans have the potential to regenerate this nationally significant site–removing its listed buildings from the ‘Buildings at Risk Register’, supporting its long-term sustainability and re-establishing its connection with Crail.”

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site has been listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Navy commissioned the airfield in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War. However, the military vacated Crail Airfield 62 years ago.

In more recent years, it has been used for car boot sales, racing and motor events.

Ground Developments hopes to revitalise the airfield through development. However, the Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) is only the first step.

It added: “This process of formal community consultation starts with an event taking place at Crail Community Hall on Saturday March 25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad