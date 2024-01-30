Developers to pay nearly £20,000 to address traffic concerns in Fife town after homes plan approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In August 2023, Fife Council’s west and central Fife planning committee considered the planning application from Campion Homes and voted seven to five to approve the Windygates development on Cameron Crescent despite more than 100 public objections.

Public concerns about overwhelmed local NHS services, schools and pharmacies were dismissed, but concerns about traffic problems were harder to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the biggest points of debate was the singular access road planned for the whole site. The FIFEplan specifically states that the development should have two entrances – one from Cameron Crescent and the other via an upgraded link through Durie Place. However, Campion Homes provided ample evidence that the second entrance from Durie Place is not viable now or ever.

Drawings of the proposed Campion Homes development at Windygates (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

“It would be a major disruption to the two homes nearby. It’s not deliverable,” a planning officer agreed.

Although the development runs contrary to FIFEplan in that respect, planning officers fell back on transport guidelines which only requires one point of access for developments with less than 200 homes. As far as traffic congestion is concerned, the development will generate approximately 50 two-way car trips at rush hour times.

“That sounds like a lot, but spread out over an hour it’s not much impact,” planning officers said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were argued and ultimately approved by the local planning committee ages ago, but the formal legal agreement has finally come forward this week.

The legal agreement stipulates that Campion Homes will be on the hook for paying £19,872 to the council as a “Strategic Transport Fund Contribution.”