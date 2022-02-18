Dog fouling now so bad on Kirkcaldy Promenade that people are avoiding area

Officers from Fife’s Safer Communities Team patrolled the route from 7.45am to 10am on Thursday morning and were said to be shocked at the amount of dog mess which had not been properly disposed of.

Reports have also been received of parents no longer wanting to take their children cycling along the Prom as a result, and joggers frequently having to “dodge and dive” between piles of excrement which has also forced many away from the Esplanade.

Growing concerns have prompted authorities to once again focus resources on the Promenade, and Project Twilight - which saw officers deployed particularly in early mornings and late evenings - will return in March to catch people carelessly not picking up after their dogs.

Kirkcaldy's waterfront is a popular spot for dog walkers, but the among of mess left unpicked has sparked complaints

A spokesperson for Fife’s Safer Communities said: “This is so sad, and so avoidable if dog owners just took responsibility.

“We cannot stress enough the importance to dog owners to pick up after their pet.

“It is such a nuisance and so irresponsible.

On patrol on the Prom

“Project Twilight will be coming back in March to the Kirkcaldy Promenade, in the hope to catch people not picking up after their pet.

“The last time we caught people, and they were fined £80. Don't let it be you.”

Street cleaners were out on Friday in a bid to clear up the mess, but unfortunately the machinery could not reach all of the dog fouling because of bins and benches along the popular walking route.

Local residents have voiced their frustration on social media.

Denise Galloway said: “I’ve stopped walking our dog along the Prom as it’s become so bad.

“It’s such a lovely place for everyone and the small minority of dog owners are ruining that.”

And Amanda Miller added: “Every beach in Fife is the same. Owners leave the mess on the sand.

“I saw a woman on Dysart beach last month leave ait. I asked her if she was going to pick it up and her attitude was that she didn’t have to as the tide would wash it away.

“I picked it up and binned it.

“It’s ridiculous and disgusting.”

Meanwhile, the Safer Communities Team has also expressed anger at the public’s failure to pick up dog mess in cemeteries across the region.

Following a number of complaints, dog walkers have been urged to keep their dog on a lead while walking in Fife’s cemeteries and also to pick up after them.

“The team have received reports from members of the public about dog fouling on graves, which has caused distress and upset,” a spokesperson confirmed.

It is an offence not to appropriately dispose of any excrement immediately after a dog has fouled in a public place.

If someone does not clean up after their dog then they could receive a fixed penalty notice with a fine of £80.

Fifers are being encouraged to report instances of dog fouling via the Fife Council website.

