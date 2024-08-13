Doggy day care business plan revealed for Fife stables

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new doggy day care facility could open in Fife if councillors give their approval.

Maria Banuls has submitted a bid for a certificate of lawfulness to make the changes to stables at Balbeggie Bothy, Balbeggie Avenue, Thornton to launch the new business. The application was lodged with Fife Council last week.

Her proposal is to run the doggy day care facility MOnday to Frdiay from 7:00am to 6:30pm. A supporting statement outlined plans to minimise any noise issues of dogs barking.

It said: “The owner, manager and all staff will take responsibility for noise reduction and all staff will be trained in positive reinforcement, behaviour and welfare of canines. The owner also lives on-site, which will help to promptly address and reduce noise, ensuring immediate action can be take.”The facility will have a private car park for an easy drop-off and pick-up for pet owners, and it will operate strictly by appointment only. Refurbishment of the stable will prioritise noise reduction with wall panelling, soundproof roof panels, and noise-reducing kennel doors.

“By maintaining high standards not only cosmetically but also in our daily routines and in meeting the needs of the dogs, we aim to enhance their physical and mental well-being while effectively reducing noise levels,” the statement added. “The number of dogs will be limited due to our business model being a small luxury pet care service, and to minimise noise, the external doors and windows will be closed when dogs are kept in indoor areas.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.