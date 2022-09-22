Domestic waste service workers in Fife face changes to shift patterns

Fife Council is considering introducing a single shift pattern for domestic waste service staff, instead of the current two-shift system.

The local authority’s Cabinet Committee supported the consideration of an alternative shift pattern for the service - and to allow management to develop proposals and engage the trade unions.

The current twin shift pattern was introduced in 2012 to achieve savings through a reduction in refuse collection vehicles.

Refuse staff will be consulted on a change to a single shift pattern.

It comprises a day shift working from 6am to 1.40pm, and a backshift starting at 1.20pm and finishing at 9:00pm.

A report by John Rodigan, senior manager, environment and building services, highlighted a number of benefits of moving to a single shift pattern.

These include removing the loss of unproductive hours during the shift change, and the removal of unsociable hours which will hopefully help to attract and retain staff.

Also, by operating during normal working hours, this would cut down on the noise and disruption caused by vehicles and crews while people are sleeping.

Mr Rodigan said: “The introduction of a single shift system and preferred working pattern presents an opportunity to modernise and reset a service which has struggled in recent years.

“The workforce wants to take ownership of routes, vehicles and area performance, and engaging them to establish a working pattern of their choice is the first step to achieving that.”