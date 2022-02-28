Don’t Rubbish Fife: New campaign to tackle illegal dumping across region

The ‘Don’t Rubbish Fife’ initiative will see increased resources, including patrols, clear-ups and CCTV in problem ‘hotspot’ areas, aimed at encouraging responsible waste disposal and discouraging fly-tipping.

The illegal dumping of rubbish, like white goods, mattresses and bags of waste, is estimated to cost local authorities around £1 billion across the UK every year, with around 60,000 fly-tipping incidents reported across Scotland alone every year.

That said, it is hoped the pilot campaign, which is launching initially in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy and comes on the back of Fife Council’s new environmental vandalism strategy, will see community groups and residents work with the council to stop illegal dumping by carrying out clean-ups and sharing intelligence on how and where fly-tippers are operating.

Picture Michael Gillen

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of Fife’s environment and protective services sub-committee, said: “Fife Council has zero tolerance to illegal waste dumping, which is entirely avoidable.

“Waste crime not only poses risks to human health, wildlife and the environment, but also businesses and communities. There is no excuse and it will not be tolerated.

“Fife is a region that prides itself on the beauty of its natural landscape, and I know that most people want to keep it that way.

“Everyone has a responsibility to ensure that their waste is appropriately disposed of.”

People who dump waste illegally can be the subject of a fixed penalty fine of £200 and more serious cases may incur fines up to £40,000, or even imprisonment.

The new campaign will also raise awareness of the duty of householders to ensure that their waste is disposed of responsibility.

Part of the problem is caused when people allow their waste to be taken away by unlicensed waste carriers.

So Fifers are being urged to think about to what happens to household waste when a third party takes it away, and realise that they may share liability with the fly-tipper if illegally discarded waste is traced back to an owner.

Everyone who uses a third party to dispose of waste should ask to see a SEPA-issued waste carrier’s licence, ask what is going to happen to their rubbish, and get a receipt.

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services at Fife Council, said: "Illegal dumping has far wider consequences than ‘just’ making our landscapes look ugly.

“To help stop illegal dumping we’re urging local people to check that waste carriers have a SEPA licence.

“Please remember that we all have a duty to know where our waste is going.

“We know that most people want to take pride in their local area and that to be successful the council needs the support of local people, who are our eyes and ears in the community.

“This is why we’re asking Fifers to help stop fly-tipping by reporting it.”

Illegal dumping can be reported in Fife online via fife.gov.uk/illegaldumping , telephoning 03451 55 00 22, or emailing [email protected].

