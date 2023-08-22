Double yellow lines to tackle inconsiderate drivers in Kirkcaldy street

Councillors at Kirkcaldy’s area committee meeting on Tuesday will be asked next week to rubber stamp a plan for new measures at Ravenscaig flats and Mid Street.

The proposal will go out to consultation, but it has the support of local members, and is seen as the best way of tackling the problem of inconsiderate parking.

The local authority maintains and manages the Ravenscraig car parks accessed from Flesh Wynd and Mid Street. They have areas that need to be kept clear to allow access, particularly for emergency service vehicles - but lazy drivers are causing problems. Blue badge holders were also struggling to get parked.