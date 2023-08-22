News you can trust since 1871
Double yellow lines to tackle inconsiderate drivers in Kirkcaldy street

Inconsiderate drivers whose bad parking causes obstructions on a Kirkcaldy street could lead to double yellow lines being added.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:54 BST

Councillors at Kirkcaldy’s area committee meeting on Tuesday will be asked next week to rubber stamp a plan for new measures at Ravenscaig flats and Mid Street.

The proposal will go out to consultation, but it has the support of local members, and is seen as the best way of tackling the problem of inconsiderate parking.

The local authority maintains and manages the Ravenscraig car parks accessed from Flesh Wynd and Mid Street. They have areas that need to be kept clear to allow access, particularly for emergency service vehicles - but lazy drivers are causing problems. Blue badge holders were also struggling to get parked.

The proposal is to introduce double yellow lines and parking restrictions on the car park junctions, and at the existing yellow hatch boxes. These enforceable restrictions will discourage parking in the areas and improve access to the flats.

