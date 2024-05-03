Double yellow lines to tackle parking issues outside Kirkcaldy school
Double yellow lines and a “no waiting at any time order” will soon be put into force at all corners of the school’s drop off area. Kirkcaldy Area committee councillors opted to overlook four public objections to the new rules. They said the new “no waiting” restrictions are a matter of public safety.
The campus opened in 2016 after the closure of the old Viewforth school which was subsequently demolished to make way for a new housing development.
“Some drivers are parking on the junctions, which can cause an obstruction and increases road safety risks for pedestrians, including children walking to school,” a committee report said. “It is considered, in the interests of traffic management and road safety, that the objections should be set aside allowing the parking restrictions to proceed.”
The no-waiting zone will be a “modest length” of approximately 12 metres from the dashed white line across the junction entrance into the drop-off area.
The objections all raised concerns about a perceived lack of parking for residents on Windmill Road.
However, councillors were told that Viewforth has offered residents free use of the parking within school grounds, including use of the drop-off area for parking.
“This provides ample parking provision within the school grounds close to residents’ homes,” the report continued. “The proposed restriction is purely for road safety reasons to keep the junctions safe, particularly for pedestrians - including children.”
The new rules were unanimously approved without debate. They will come into force soon.
