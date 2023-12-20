Double yellow lines could soon appear in front of a high school in Kirkcaldy to ease traffic congestion and parking issues at drop off and pick up times.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new “no waiting at any time” prohibition has been outlined for Windmill Road in front of Viewforth High School. On Tuesday, area committee councillors agreed to promote the new traffic order. If there are no objections, it will come into effect swiftly after public consultation.

Fife Council's roads and transportation service said the yellow lines are necessary to manage parking and traffic issues around the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some residents of Windmill Road choose to park in the drop off area. These vehicles, along with use by parents dropping off / picking up children can result in congestion at the entrance and exit,” a committee report.

The restrictions would apply outside Viewforth High School (Pic: Google Maps)

“Some drivers are parking on the junctions, which can cause an obstruction and increases road safety risks for pedestrians, including children walking to school.”

A council officer added: “There is lots of parking taking place in the drop off area and sometimes it spills out into the junctions which is making it difficult for people - particularly children - crossing the road there. This traffic order will make it far safer for anyone using that route.”

Transportation met with both the school and the community police team to discuss solutions, and it was determined that a no park or waiting zone would be most effective.