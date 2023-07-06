Drainage system 'beyond repair' causing persistent flooding in Fife town

The area affected is near the Iron Bridge, Leven (Courtesy of Fife Council)

Fife Council has confirmed that the drainage system near the bridge is damaged beyond repair. The area near the wastewater treatment plant and the timber works on Elm Park have experienced consistent flooding.

On Wednesday, the Fife Council finally identified the cause of the flooding problems near Iron Bridge. Bill Liddle, roads maintenance service manager said: “We’ve found that the existing drainage system is damaged beyond repair. We’re surveying the area so we can plan for its replacement, and we intend to begin as soon as we know the extent of the work needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Liddle warned that there will be some disruption to traffic as the work progresses.