Dunfermline set to host first ever city conference with over 300 delegates

Dunfermline is set to host its first city conference.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th May 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

Organised by Fife Council, it takes place at Glen Pavilion on June 27, and will feature community groups and key figures to pitch their ideas for a vision of the city’s future.

Over 300 people will be invited to attend the first event since Dunfermline was granted city status in May 2022. It will set out to articulate the contributions of all the partners in the area and collate these into a clear economic and community vision.

The conference will feature a combination of speakers and workshops as well as video blogs, highlighting not only what has been successful so far, but also what could be done to make improvements going forward.

Dunfermline is set to host its first city conference.
Councillor James Calder, convener of City of Dunfermline Area Committee said: “We want to focus on what the future looks like for Dunfermline and collaborate with all our partners on how we can set out a strong future vision. We intend for this first conference to define a clear path for all our stakeholders to work together to ensure Dunfermline is a thriving, inclusive city that provides opportunities for all moving forwards.”

