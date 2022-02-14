Dysart residents bid to block new drinks licence amid concerns over anti-social behaviour in area

Councillors agreed to grant a provisional premises licence to Jatinder Kaur for the Keystore at 50 High Street after hearing that the applicant was willing to surrender a similar licence granted back in June for nearby 18 Cross Street.

Solicitors acting on behalf of Mrs Kaur noted that she had acquired the property at 50 High Street just a matter of weeks after securing the licence for Cross Street, and wished now to take the former forward as it had a “better commercial footprint”.

Gordon Emslie, addressing the licensing board on Mrs Kaur’s behalf, confirmed that the approach would therefore not represent any increase in licences for the area and would simply be a straight replacement - with Mrs Kaur committing to give up the previously approved licence relating to Cross Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for a licence sparked local opposition

Nevertheless, there was sizeable opposition locally, with the local community council among 23 separate objectors making their voices known.

Andrew Strachan, from Dysart and St Clair Parish Church’s Kirk session, appeared before councillors on Monday afternoon and urged councillors to reject the application on the basis of an “overproliferation” of premises with alcohol licences in such a small area.

“Dysart is a small community, a small former Burgh and it has it’s own special identity,” he argued.

“We’ve spoken to, and worked with, a lot of mothers and parents in the community and they have expressed great concern about drinking in the streets and the amount of broken glass that’s coming from drinking sessions in and around the pathways, stairwells and park areas in Dysart.

“There are several pubs already in Dysart, and if this is approved this competition will be encouraged and the temptation towards turning a blind eye to the issue of underage drinking might result.

“This is a problem area with drinking in Dysart and nothing should be done to exacerbate this.”

Mr Emslie said Mrs Kaur was making a “significant investment” in the business and already operates premises in Kirkcaldy High Street as a “responsible retailer” without any complaints from the public or police.

“We would be offering a convenience store where alcohol is just part of it - not the sole driver,” he continued.

“After making this significant investment, it’s not in the applicant’s interest to alienate their local customers and they would actively look to work with the local community on any issues that have been raised.”

A motion by Councillor Zoe Hisbent for approval was seconded by Councllor Alistair Cameron and it was passed by the licensing board.

Councillor David MacDiarmid had moved refusal but failed to find a seconder, although he argued that public disorder and anti-social behaviour was a problem in the area.

“I’ve been in Dysart on many occasions and let’s just say I’ve seen things that I wish I hadn’t seen,” he concluded.

Committee convener Councillor Carol Lindsay declared an interest ahead of the application being considered and took no part in the discussions.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.