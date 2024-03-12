Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Avant Homes Scotland has acquired a 16.5 acre site in Rosyth. The Stewart’s Quarter on Admiralty Road already has planning permission, and now Avant Homes will see the plans through to completion.

The development will comprise a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, and it’s part of the larger Rosyth Garden Village master plan - a mixed-use development comprising up to 390 new homes, retail units, offices, sheltered housing and a care home.

“We are very pleased to have been able to acquire what is an excellent residential development site in Rosyth. It is a great place to live which will be enhanced even further by the Rosyth Garden Village master plan,” said Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Jim Wilkinson. “Our objective is to build quality new homes for everyone and our mix of practically designed, energy efficient properties at Stewart’s Quarter available at a range of price points will ably demonstrate that.”

The homes will be built in Rosyth (Pic: Submitted)

Developers say they will be investing around £27m to deliver the development, supporting local businesses and communities over a five-year period. The Stewart’s Quarter portion of the project will feature 13 types of properties - the prices of which will be released at a later date.

Work has started at Stewart’s Quarter and it is anticipated the first homes will be released for sale towards the end of March. According to Avant Homes, a show home is scheduled to open in September and the first residents are scheduled to move into their new homes in October.

Mr. Wilkinson continued: “We already have many enquiries from people wanting to live at the development and now we have started work it has stimulated further interest. We look forward to releasing the first homes for sale and providing people with the opportunity to make their ideal next move.”