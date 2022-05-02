Election 2022: Scottish Family Party contests 14 wards across Fife

The pro-life, pro-choice, pro-family, pro-freedom of speech party is fielding candidates in 14 of the 22 wards across the Kingdom.

It has covered a wide geographical spread from west Fife to Howe of Fife as it bids to win a first ever seat on the local authority.

Steve Saunders, who chairs the party’s Fife branch, says its focus is “local priorities for local people.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Saunders, Scottish Family Party

Steve is standing in Glenrothes Central and Thornton - he previously contested the Mid Fife and Glenrothes Scottish parliamentary seat in 2021.

He said the public response to the party’s flyers about ‘what are they teaching our children’ has been more favourable.

Mr SaunDers said the SFP stood for caring about unborn babies and opposed assisted suicide; standing up for parents and families; restoring genuine freedom of speech, believing that many are afraid to say what they really think and restoring public confidence in local and national leaders.

It said it would campaign for a reduction of taxpayer’s money both at local and national levels, and look to restore a first-class education system unhindered by state intervention, including a “sex and gender component that is age sensitive involving parents and guardians of children and not driven by a LGBTi ideology.”

The party’s Fife candidates are: