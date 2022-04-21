Election: Alba Party’s Kenny McAskill in Fife for open meeting

Kenny McAskill MP will be at the White Heather in Kirkcaldy on Sunday to outline the party’s manifesto.

The former Scottish Justice secretary - the first big name to defect from the SNP to Alex Salmond’s new party - will also hold a Q&A with the audience.

The event is open to all.

Kenny McAskill, (Picture Ian Rutherford)

Alba is fielding eleven candidates in wards across Fife for the very first time.

Craig Dempsey is standing in Kirkcaldy North, Colin Fraser in Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, and Jim Bryce in Glenrothes Central and Thornton.

In west Fife, William Gavin is bidding for a seat in the Coastal Villages ward, Leanne Tervit is in Dunfermline Central, Rob Thompson is in Dunfermline South, Stephen Lynas in Rosyth, and Jacqueline Bijster in Cowdenbeath.