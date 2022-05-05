Election: Polling stations open across Fife

The doors at 181 polling stations across the region opened at 7:00am - and will remain open until 10:00pm.

A total of 75 seats are up for grabs across 22 wards.

Some 179 candidates are chasing the support of voters, but the winners won’t be revealed until counting gets underway on Friday.

Turnout is critical to the main parties seeking to control, or play a huge part in the running of the council - the third biggest local authority in Scotland.

The 2017 poll saw less than half the population take part.

The number of people registered to vote today is 289,315.

A total of 66,105 postal votes have already been issued.

The four main parties - Labour, SNP, Lib Dem and Tories - are well represented across the wards.

The SNP currently has 29 councillors, Labour 24, Tories 13 and the Lib Dems seven with two independents.

The Greens, bidding to win a first ever council seat, are standing on every ward except one.

Alba Party, formed by former First Minister Alex Salmond, are fielding 11 candidates in its council election debut.

The Scottish Family Party has 14 candidates spread across the region, and Sovereignty one.

There are also some independents bidding to find a seat in the chamber at Fife House.

For updates across today and Friday’s account, follow our live blog on www.fifetoday.co.uk