Election: SNP unveil candidates for Kirkcaldy seats in May 5 poll
The SNP has unveiled its candidates to contest the Kirkcaldy seats at the Fife Council elections.
Voters go to the polls on May 5.
The SNP team features a mix of established councillors and new faces.
In Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, Lesley Backhouse is bidding to retain her seat at Fife House, and is joined by Olaf Stando.
Carol Lindsay is seeking re-election in Kirkcaldy North along with Sally Walsh.
Zoe Hisbent is bidding for a new term representing Kirkcaldy Central, and is joined on the SNP ticket by Blair Allan, while in Kirkcaldy East the candidates are Rod Cavanagh and Nicola Patrick.
John O’Brien stands once again in Methil and Wemyss Villages along with Ken Caldwell.
A statement said the “enthusiastic, energetic and diverse” team had the “experience and commitment needed to represent communities across the Kirkcaldy area and the skills to deliver for the people of Fife.”