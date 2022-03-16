Election: SNP unveil candidates for Kirkcaldy seats in May 5 poll

Voters go to the polls on May 5.

The SNP team features a mix of established councillors and new faces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP candidates for Kirkcaldy wards at the 2022 Fife Council elections to be held on May 5.

In Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, Lesley Backhouse is bidding to retain her seat at Fife House, and is joined by Olaf Stando.

Carol Lindsay is seeking re-election in Kirkcaldy North along with Sally Walsh.

Zoe Hisbent is bidding for a new term representing Kirkcaldy Central, and is joined on the SNP ticket by Blair Allan, while in Kirkcaldy East the candidates are Rod Cavanagh and Nicola Patrick.

John O’Brien stands once again in Methil and Wemyss Villages along with Ken Caldwell.

A statement said the “enthusiastic, energetic and diverse” team had the “experience and commitment needed to represent communities across the Kirkcaldy area and the skills to deliver for the people of Fife.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.