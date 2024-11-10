Empty kitchen sales showroom in Kirkcaldy town centre to be turned into flats
Fife Council has approved an application from Mr Humayun Saleem to convert the former DM Design building in Whytescauseway. The two-storey commercial unit has sat empty for some time, and was sold after being put on the market with a fixed price of £180,000.
Mr Saleem, from Whytescauseway, has secured permission for a change of use for part of the rear and first floor of the shop to create eight flats. His plans include replacement roofing, and adding a gate and fence.
When put up for sale, agents said the building “allows for a seamless conversion into modern and spacious residential apartments, catering to the growing demand for centrally located living spaces.”
It also noted that previous building consent to make changes had expired. Councillors approved the application with the standard condition that work must begin within three years.
