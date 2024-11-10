Empty kitchen sales showroom in Kirkcaldy town centre to be turned into flats

A former kitchen showroom business in Kirkcaldy is set to be turned into flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council has approved an application from Mr Humayun Saleem to convert the former DM Design building in Whytescauseway. The two-storey commercial unit has sat empty for some time, and was sold after being put on the market with a fixed price of £180,000.

Mr Saleem, from Whytescauseway, has secured permission for a change of use for part of the rear and first floor of the shop to create eight flats. His plans include replacement roofing, and adding a gate and fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When put up for sale, agents said the building “allows for a seamless conversion into modern and spacious residential apartments, catering to the growing demand for centrally located living spaces.”

It also noted that previous building consent to make changes had expired. Councillors approved the application with the standard condition that work must begin within three years.