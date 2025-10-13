Empty shop in Fife conservation area set for new lease of life

A former shop in a conservation area, which has sat empty for several years, is set to be converted into a family home, if councillors approve new plans.

Dunfermline based Martin Property (Scotland) Ltd has lodged a planning application for a change of use at 19 High Street, Auchtermuchty.

It wants to convert the Category C listed building into a single family home, including the use of the basement as a granny annexe. Its proposal also envisages undertaking internal alterations to adapt the layout, and replacing external windows and doors. The company said the work was “intended to secure the long-term future of the property” in the town’s conservation area.

The building dates from the 18th century and was traditionally used as a shop at ground floor, with ancillary uses in the basement, and upper residential or storage rooms.

The former shop is set to be converted into a family home (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

A supporting statement said: “It has remained vacant for several years, and is currently under-used, resulting in risk of deterioration. Externally, the building retains much of its traditional stone façade and architectural detailing, contributing positively to the High Street character and the conservation area.”

The statement added: “The proposed works represent a sensitive, sustainable, and heritage-aware scheme that re-uses and revitalises a traditionally commercial building long vacant, giving it a viable residential future.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.