At 70 years of age, Councillor David Alexander said it was time to make way for the new generation in the SNP.

The Leven, Kennoway and Largo councillor is stepping down from the frontline role, handing the baton on to Councillor Craig Walker (Glenrothes West and Kinglassie) to lead the Fife group at Fife House. It marks the end of a long tenure at the helm of the party which saw him lead the local authority with Labour and also challenge from the opposition benches.

"It was always my plan to step down as group leader after the general election,” Cllr Alexander explained. “In the 38 years I’ve been in the SNP as a councillor, all but ten I’ve been the group leader. It’s time to give somebody else like Cllr Walker an idea of what I’ve been doing as leader for that amount of time.”

He added: "And I think my wife and family deserve a bit of me now."

Cllr Alexander squashed any speculation that his resignation as leader has anything to do with the results of the most recent UK general election or the state of the SNP party.

“I’ve always planned this,” he said. “I’m 70 - I don’t look it! - but that’s always been the plan. It just so happens that it now fits into the middle of the five year local election cycle.”

The change was formalised at the Fife group’s annual general meeting on Monday night. As the sole candidate, Cllr Walker received the full support of his party to move into the position.

“There’s a mixture of excitement and anticipation along with a bit of trepidation as well," he said. "I’ve got big shoes to fill. David has been around for 38 years and seen pretty much everything there is to see in terms of local government from an SNP perspective both in administration and now in opposition.”

David Alexander passes leadership baton on to Craig Walker (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

He continued: “I think the transition we’re doing now leaves me a good period to settle into the job as a leader. I obviously I have some of my own ideas but it’ll be very useful to have some of David’s extensive knowledge to pick from as well.”

The new leader has served the Glenrothes West and Kinglassie ward as a local councillor for the past nine years. He has previously served as the convener of Fife’s assets and facilities community and more recently as the SNP education spokesperson. Since the beginning of the current term, he has also been depute leader of the SNP group at Fife House.

As he prepares to step into his new role, Cllr Walker praised his predecessor and said the party will “keep doing what it’s been doing.”

“The SNP group in Fife doesn’t need radical change. We’ve done a good job and that’s demonstrated by the fact we’ve got 34 councillors now,” Cllr Walker stated. “Obviously, nationally the party had a bit of a setback at the General Election - no one’s hiding away from that. As group leader, I will be part of the SNP team that gets back to basics and fighting for independence.

He continued: “We have to start listening to people again where maybe we haven’t been and win their trust back.”

In addition to leadership changes, the party will also see Councillor Brian Goodall (Rosyth) return to the front bench as spokesperson for housing and building services. Councillor Sarah Neal (Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay) is the new education spokesperson in place of Cllr Walker.

In the meantime, Cllr Alexander isn’t going anywhere as a council member just yet. He fully intends to stay in his elected position until the end of his term.