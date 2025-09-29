End of road for one of Kirkcaldy town centre’s last remaining phone boxes?

One of the last public phone boxes in Kirkcaldy High Street could be removed to make way for a new digital ‘street hub’ if councillors approve new plans.

BT Group wants to install the unit outside 16 High Street, which it said will “provide a sleek and modern answer to the demands of a digitally connected society.”

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for approval, and to add illuminated digital screens.

As part of the work, BT would look to remove the phone box which sits adjacent to the car park at the west end of the street.

How the new street hub would like if councillors approve the plans (Pic: Fife Council planning portal)

With most people using smart phones, world, many phone boxes are sitting unused making them prime sites for anti-social behaviour and vandalism - and BT Group wants to transform its “legacy payphones” into state-of-the-art, fibre-connected digital community hubs.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “Following on from the introduction of the InLink Service first launched in 2017, the enhanced BT Street Hubs have all the existing features of the previous InLink unit, but with better wi-fi range, environmental sensors, insight counting and 5G small cell mobile connectivity capabilities.

“Since the rollout of InLinks, there has been increased focus on green initiatives and environmental monitoring. Street hubs take this into account and have sensors that can count pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle movements as well as monitor air, sound and light. This free information has its own dashboard and will help the planning system actively manage patterns of growth in support of national air quality objectives.”

It also said the hub would help Fife Council’s green agenda and travel plans by delivering real-time data.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

