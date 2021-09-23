Engine idling: Council steps back from fining drivers because of lack of resource

The local authority will instead rely on its existing approach of education and public awareness.

The query over penalties was raised by Councillor Johnny Tepp at today’s full council meeting.

The Lib Dem member, who represents the Tay Bridgehead ward, said councils had the power to fine drivers guilty of engine idling.

He asked if the administration believed that education without enforcement is normally effective, - and could it re-assure him that the current approach was working to reduce engine the problem around schools and public spaces?.

Councillor Altany Craik said enforcement required resource and said: “We have been manifestly short of that for years and years.

“If you take £200m out of council in savings and cuts, then we can’t do the things we used to do, let alone new things.”Mr Craik said the council would continue with education and public awareness.

