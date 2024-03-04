Path Surgery in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Fife Council's planning authority approved a suite of necessary and essential preservation and renovation works for the 17th century building this week - including work to repair the roof, restoration of damaged walls, and the replacement of windows and rooflights.

Path House is an A-Listed, three story tower building from 1692. The circular tower was added in the late 19th century; and the building was later renovated and converted to a nurses residence in 1979. In the 1990s, it was converted into the health centre as it currently stands.

Now, Path House Medical Practice says it is in need of renovations to preserve the buildings for future generations of Langtoun residents.

Prior to the planning application, architects commissioned by the practice to write a dilapidations and conditions report outlining the work that is needed to repair and preserve the existing building. The document found nine crucial areas in need of repair.

The report stated that Path House is in need of general roof work to replace or repair broken and missing slates; metal roof repairs for rusted and corroded elements; wall head and cope repairs; and gutter and downpipe repairs. Architects also said that the external walls are in need of restoration work to remove the existing cement base wet dash render that was applied a few decades ago.

The cement render was applied to the outside of Path House in 1979 as part of renovation works, but it has cracked in places and doesn’t allow the walls of the building to “breathe” - which creates a breeding ground for damp and rot. The render was fully removed for the south and west elevations in 2011, but now Path House has proposed removing it from the north and east faces as well.

“The render to the east and north on the three-storey section requires to be removed in its entirety,” the condition report explains. “This render is now cracked, with several areas of delamination”

Now, with the council’s approval, the restoration work will remove it in a four stage process which will eventually provide a stone look finish which will blend in with the south and west faces of the building. However, Fife has stipulated that the practice must patch-test a portion of the wall to make sure the process works the way it is intended.

Internally, general repair and renovation is needed in two offices in the north wing where “damp and rot exist.”

Architects reported that a first floor staff room in the north has water damage and holes above a window and another first floor office in the north west corner has “extensive water damages and rot to the wall adjacent to the window.”

