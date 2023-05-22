News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

External clean-up planned for Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus

Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus is set to be given a makeover.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 08:20 BST
Images show some of the areas needing attention at Fife CollegeImages show some of the areas needing attention at Fife College
Images show some of the areas needing attention at Fife College

The listed building is to have its exterior stonework cleaned, if councillors approve a new planning application.

The college wants permission to carry out the work at its St Brycedale Campus. Its application is to clean all of the stone work which, according to a supporting statement - submitted as part of the application - “is discoloured from environmental pollutants, bird fouling, moss and other vegetation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report noted: “The existing stonework in general is in sound condition with only localised areas requiring minor repairs, and it considered to suitable for cleaning, with no heavily eroded or vulnerable areas identified.”

The Grade B listed building was designed by William Williamson and built between 1926 and 1928, It opened in 1929 as Kirkcaldy Technical School. It became the principal centre for further education courses as Fife College in 1974. The building was largely funded by a donation from the local Miners Welfare trustees for the provision of evening classes; the first full-time apprenticeship course in engineering was introduced in 1945. It has always stood as a place of education within the Kirkcaldy community.

Most Popular

In a separate planning application, the college also wants permission to repair and replace rainwater pipes and boxes. Councillors will consider both applications in due course.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife CollegeCouncillors