Images show some of the areas needing attention at Fife College

The listed building is to have its exterior stonework cleaned, if councillors approve a new planning application.

The college wants permission to carry out the work at its St Brycedale Campus. Its application is to clean all of the stone work which, according to a supporting statement - submitted as part of the application - “is discoloured from environmental pollutants, bird fouling, moss and other vegetation.”

The report noted: “The existing stonework in general is in sound condition with only localised areas requiring minor repairs, and it considered to suitable for cleaning, with no heavily eroded or vulnerable areas identified.”

The Grade B listed building was designed by William Williamson and built between 1926 and 1928, It opened in 1929 as Kirkcaldy Technical School. It became the principal centre for further education courses as Fife College in 1974. The building was largely funded by a donation from the local Miners Welfare trustees for the provision of evening classes; the first full-time apprenticeship course in engineering was introduced in 1945. It has always stood as a place of education within the Kirkcaldy community.