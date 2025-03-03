Extra rooms planned for north-east Fife hotel

A hotel in north-east Fife is looking to add more rooms.

The owner of Ye Olde Hotel, 61 Main Street, Leuchars, has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out the work to the property’s bothy.

Mr Shazad Aslam from Kirkcaldy, wants to carry out internal and external alterations including infilling of existing openings, painting and installation of new and replacement windows and doors

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning process, said it was “ substantially similar application for listed building consent for conversion of and alterations to the existing bothy outbuilding which was granted in September 2018 and which has now expired.” It added: This application is to extend the number of lettable rooms in the existing hotel by two additional rooms.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.