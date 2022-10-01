Extra staff brought in to tackle backlog of road repairs across Fife

An extra £6m has been targeted at catching up on the potholes and resurfacing work by Fife Council.

The local authority said this week it was making progress eating into the backlog built up during the pandemic.

Since April, over 3,600 repairs have been carried out on the Kingdom's roads which includes approximately 1000 defects, outstanding from last year 2021/22.

Extra staff have been brought in to help make sure the backlog is being tackled as quickly as possible, and improvements are being made to IT systems to improve efficiency and response times for customers.

Councillor Altany Craik, roads spokesperson, said: "We've specifically targeted an extra £6million to catch up on road repairs this year and we're continuing to make good progress.

“However we know that there's still a lot of work to do. Winter is approaching and these months can be challenging for the roads service.

