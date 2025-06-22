Family firm plans over 200 luxury lodges in St Andrews
The proposed development is for a site immediately west of Northbank Luxury Lodge Development on the A915 Largoward to St Andrews Road, extending the lodges already planned on in operation.
The request from Gleneagles Holiday Park Limited is for an EIA Scoping Opinion for its proposal for 216 lodges - it will determine which are the most critical issues to study ahead of a formal planning application. An EIA was required for phases two and three of the park’s development in 2019, an councillors ruled then it would be required for any further planning applications.
The Stewart family has owned and operated successful businesses in Scotland’s tourist sector, including luxury lodge developments in Perthshire and Angus. The family has also developed luxury lodges on land immediately east of Northbank Luxury Lodge Development.
A supporting statement said: “At each of their sites, their approach seeks to place the principles of sustainability at the heart of the offering, with bespoke and comfortable accommodation in tourist destinations which are both attractive and environmentally friendly.”
If the lodges get the go-ahead, they would make use of the existing site which has a bar, restaurant and reception area.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.