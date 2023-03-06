Stuart’s has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to alter and expand its base at Dubbieside Bakery, Harbour View, Methil.

The sixth generation family firm wants to add 800m2 of floor space by extending its existing bakery production unit, re-locating the dispatch service yard and delivery van parking and creating additional car parking.

The company said the move would help it to grow, leading to an additional 10-12 people being employed. Stuart’s currently has a workforce of 95 at its main bakery.

The proposed development at Stuart's Bakers and Butchers in Methil

In a supporting statement, the company said: “The extended building seeks to make a positive contribution to its immediate environment in that it is well designed and of a scale that integrates well into its setting.”

Stuart’s is one of Fife’s best known businesses with outlets across the Kingdom.

It was in 1857 that the business was launched. It started out as a baker but began sourcing meat in the 1960s to guarantee the quality of the filling in their speciality pies and consequently became Stuart’s the bakers and butchers.

In 2001 it made the significant decision to move away from its traditional home in Buckhaven to build a new production facility in on an area of historic dockland in Methil. This was completed in October 2004.

To ensure the continued success of the business it is now planned to extend this modern production facility.