Cupar based Craighall Steading is seeking permission for a change of use to move from a two to three bedooom establishment in a planning application lodged this week with Fife Council.

It has been operating since February 2022, and has gained accreditation with a Green Tourism bronze award, and membership of Scotland’s Best B&B,s and has guest five-star ratings on Trip Advisor and its own website.

A planning statement said: “Whilst there are several self-catering properties in Ceres village, Craighall Steading is current the only B&B offering bed and breakfast facilities to local holiday makers including walkers on Fife’s Pilgrims Way. The demand for holiday accommodation in the local area continues to recover post Covid. However, there has been a reduction of in the number of B&B establishments operating in the local area, including Cupar, over the last 18 -24 months.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.