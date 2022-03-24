Fife bid to capitalise on fame of Forth Bridges

The Forth Bridges are internationally recognised.

Local businesses are being encouraged to make the most of the iconic Forth Bridge’s inclusion on a new digital UNESCO National Trail, which features Scotland’s 13 UNESCO world heritage sites, while local heritage groups in North and South Queensferry have also been urged to apply for funding from VisitScotland for special events and activities as part of its national Year of Stories campaign.

Sixteen new interpretation signs are also expected to be installed at key points in North Queensferry, the Forth Road Bridge and South Queensferry, while councils on all sides of the Firth of Forth are in the midst of promoting a new Forth Bridges Trail for walkers and cyclists which should attract visitors from across the country and potentially further afield.

The update on activity relating to the Forth Bridges area came during this week’s south and west Fife area committee, where councillors were encouraged by the work being done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committee convener Councillor Alice McGarry commented: “Progress is being made, particularly around marketing the destination.

“Initiatives underway include improving signage, promoting local walking, and cycling routes and increasing social media activity.

“Ways to maximise the Forth Rail Bridge’s inclusion in the UNESCO National Trail in Scotland is also a priority.”

Councillors heard how efforts are underway to revamp the main www.theforthbridges.org website to better reflect the area’s tourism offering, and social media channels have also been the subject of improvement.

The much-mooted Forth Bridge walk and visitor experience at the south end of the Forth Bridge in South Queensferry should be up and running by 2024, although it is still at the planning stage, although Transport Scotland is in the process of procuring a telescope for the Forth Bridges viewing platform in South Queensferry which should add something extra to the visitor experience.