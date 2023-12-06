Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wormit Boating Club will take on Woodhaven Pier and a strip of land from the local authority after Cabinet Committee councillors agreed to approve the community asset transfer at a meeting last Thursday. The club and watersports hub is located on the south bank of the Tay estuary at Woodhaven Pier in Wormit.

The club has been supporting local access and activities on the River Tay for more than 100 years, and has long served the water sporting needs of North East Fife. It has leased its current facilities from the council since 1968, but it has now outgrown the existing clubhouse and has offered to purchase the pier and grounds for £13,000 - which is less than the property's unspecified market value. The cub offered to purchase the pier and grounds because it needs space to renovate and expand its existing facilities.

“Due to increased interest and desire to engage in watersports from the people of North East Fife, the club has seen a year-on-year increase in its membership - currently 215 members,” the committee report stated. “However, it is currently struggling to meet this increased demand for various reasons including: the clubhouse not being accessible to disabled people and being too small to accommodate the increasing number of activities such as sailing and rowing, kayaking, paddle boarding and open water swimming.”

Wormit Boating Club will take on Woodhaven Pier and a strip of land from the local authority (Pic: submitted)

The report continued: “By acquiring Woodhaven Pier and grounds, the club will be able to provide safe, accessible leisure use of the river; develop excellence in watersports and enhance people’s knowledge of the scientific and cultural traditions associated with the waters.”

Councillors scrutinised the proposals before unanimously agreeing to proceed with the sale and asset transfer.

"With its great track record in nurturing people keen to develop their watersport skills, the committee was pleased to support Wormit Boating Club's application. The club will be able to offer safe, accessible leisure use of the river, develop excellence in watersports and enhance people’s knowledge of the scientific and cultural traditions associated with the waters,” said Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities.

"The club also has some exciting development plans linked to the purchase, including building a new clubhouse, increasing their storage area on site and increasing the number of community land-based activities they offer. All of this will undoubtedly contribute positively towards the wellbeing of their members and customers."